Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
    VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER provides high quality, comprehensive and culturally appropriate primary health care to the communities of Washington and Yamhill counties with emphasis on migrant and seasonal farmworkers and others with barriers to receiving care. The mission of VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL FOUNDATION is to provide enduring support for VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER through funding, community relations and the cultivation of community partners, partners and donors. VIRGINIA GARCIA provides health services to those who face barriers to accessing the care they need, serving over 45,000 diverse patients in 62 different languages. VIRGINIA GARCIA provides a health care home where patients can receive the services they need regardless of the language they speak or their economic or insurance status. These services help families achieve health and wellness and contribute to their communities.

    http://www.virginiagarcia.org
    Website
    1975
    Year Founded
    550
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

