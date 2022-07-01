← Company Directory
VinoPRO
Top Insights
    • About

    VinoPRO is the first choice solution for hand-selling premium wines direct to consumer. At VinoPRO, we use our professional, hand-selling skills to help wineries build their direct to consumer sales. Our dedication to excellence and superior customer service generates new and profitable business for our clients, while strengthening loyalty to their brands. VinoPRO is a true innovator in the Direct to Consumer Wine Sales space. We've been selling wines direct to consumer for a combined 100+ years. We have over 30 people working for the company and our management team includes award winning wine makers, IT architects who have built planetary scale systems, and managers who have built wineries that sell millions of cases of wine a year. We have a deep understanding of the Direct to Consumer wine space, and we have respect for our clients, our employees, and the products we sell. VinoPRO’s customers represent some of the most prestigious brands in the business. They vary in appellation and size and produce many different styles of wines, sometimes across multiple brands. Our clients have spent years building their reputations and customer base. We take this very seriously and see our relationship as a partnership in the new world of hand-selling wines to the consumer.

    http://www.VinoPRO.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources