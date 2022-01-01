← Company Directory
Vineti
Vineti Salaries

Vineti's salary ranges from $36,246 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Armenia at the low-end to $238,800 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vineti. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Product Designer
$239K
Product Manager
$36.2K
Software Engineer
$99.5K

Technical Program Manager
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vineti is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $238,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vineti is $99,500.

