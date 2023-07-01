Vinco Ventures is a company that develops and sells consumer products in North America. They offer a wide range of products including kitchenware, toys, pet care items, and personal protective equipment. They also provide digital services such as a music video app and real-time analytics for marketing. Additionally, they have a platform for artists to distribute their intellectual property and offer digital marketing services. The company was previously known as Edison Nation and changed its name in 2020. They were founded in 2017 and are based in Fairport, New York.