Vimeo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Vimeo Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Vimeo totals ₹2.72M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vimeo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Vimeo
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.72M
Level
Software Engineer II
Base
₹2.67M
Stock (/yr)
₹51.4K
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Vimeo in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,909,697. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vimeo for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,758,624.

Other Resources