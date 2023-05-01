← Company Directory
Village Farms International
    Village Farms International produces and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant and produces and supplies cannabis products. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

    http://villagefarms.com
    1989
    900
    $100M-$250M
