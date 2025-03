Vigil Neuroscience is a subsidiary of Amgen Inc. that focuses on developing disease-modifying therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Their lead product candidate, VGL101, is a monoclonal antibody designed to activate TREM2 and is being tested for the treatment of leukoencephalopathy, adrenoleukodystrophy, and Alzheimer's disease. They also develop a small molecule TREM2 agonist for oral delivery. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.