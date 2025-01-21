← Company Directory
ViewSonic
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • All Marketing Salaries

ViewSonic Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Taiwan at ViewSonic ranges from NT$507K to NT$694K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViewSonic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$550K - NT$652K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$507KNT$550KNT$652KNT$694K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ViewSonic?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at ViewSonic in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$694,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViewSonic for the Marketing role in Taiwan is NT$507,256.

