ViewRay
  Salaries
  Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

ViewRay Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Bulgaria at ViewRay ranges from BGN 72.2K to BGN 98.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViewRay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

BGN 77.3K - BGN 93.4K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
BGN 72.2KBGN 77.3KBGN 93.4KBGN 98.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at ViewRay?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ViewRay in Bulgaria sits at a yearly total compensation of BGN 98,503. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViewRay for the Software Engineer role in Bulgaria is BGN 72,179.

Other Resources