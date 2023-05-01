View Salaries

← Company Directory
View's salary ranges from $70,993 in total compensation per year for a Customer Success in Canada at the low-end to $165,825 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of View. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$105K
Customer Success
$71K
Data Scientist
$109K

Hardware Engineer
$141K
Mechanical Engineer
$109K
Product Manager
$140K
Project Manager
$149K
Software Engineer
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at View is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at View is $109,450.

