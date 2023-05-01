← Company Directory
    View, Inc. is a technology company that manufactures and sells smart building products, including View Smart Glass, View Net, View Immersive Experiences, View Sense modules, View Smart Protect, View Secure Edge, View Remote Access, View Building Performance, and View Workplace Experience. Its products are sold to the real estate industry, including commercial offices, airports, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multi-family residential, and educational buildings. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

    view.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    895
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

