View, Inc. is a technology company that manufactures and sells smart building products, including View Smart Glass, View Net, View Immersive Experiences, View Sense modules, View Smart Protect, View Secure Edge, View Remote Access, View Building Performance, and View Workplace Experience. Its products are sold to the real estate industry, including commercial offices, airports, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multi-family residential, and educational buildings. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California.