Videon is a company that specializes in edge computing for video, making live video processing and distribution faster and more efficient with lower costs. It combines built-in functions on its local video compute platform with additional features from the cloud to process video at the source. Videon offers modern tools to develop innovative video applications, from simple encoding and streaming to advanced AI-powered use cases. Its platform delivers broadcast-quality video using cutting-edge processors found in advanced smartphones, creating game-changing media experiences without the cost and complexity of legacy broadcast technology.