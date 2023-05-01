← Company Directory
Videon Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Videon Labs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Videon is a company that specializes in edge computing for video, making live video processing and distribution faster and more efficient with lower costs. It combines built-in functions on its local video compute platform with additional features from the cloud to process video at the source. Videon offers modern tools to develop innovative video applications, from simple encoding and streaming to advanced AI-powered use cases. Its platform delivers broadcast-quality video using cutting-edge processors found in advanced smartphones, creating game-changing media experiences without the cost and complexity of legacy broadcast technology.

    https://videonlabs.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Videon Labs

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Stripe
    • Lyft
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources