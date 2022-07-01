← Company Directory
Victory Capital
    Victory Capital is a diversified global asset management firm. The Company operates a next-generation business model that combines boutique investment qualities with the benefits of a fully integrated, centralized operating and distribution platform.Our differentiated model is comprised of ten autonomous investment franchises, each with an independent culture and investment approach. Additionally, we offer a Solutions Platform, featuring our VictoryShares ETF brand.Victory Capital provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. We offer a diverse array of independent investment approaches and innovative investment vehicles designed to drive better investor outcomes. This includes actively managed mutual funds and separately managed accounts, rules-based and active ETFs, multi-asset class strategies, custom solutions and a 529 College Savings Plan.We are headquartered in San Antonio, TX, with offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Rocky River, OH; San Francisco, CA; Denver, CO; Birmingham, MI; New York, NY; Boston, MA; and Des Moines, IA. Additionally, we have investment professionals in London, Hong Kong and Singapore.To learn more about Victory Capital, visit our website: https://www.vcm.com

