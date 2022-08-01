← Company Directory
VICTIG Screening Solutions
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about VICTIG Screening Solutions that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Our mission is to provide you the best screening in the world. We do this by working proactively with our customers regarding their needs, being diligent in customer care, providing the best technology and efficiently managing vendors to ensure prompt, accurate and through screening.Our GuaranteeThere are a lot of things we can say about why we feel we are better than any other screening company you could work with but that doesn’t matter. What matters is what you think. That’s why we want you to try us out for free and decide for yourself. There is no obligation, cost, or risk whatsoever.We do not have monthly quotas, monthly maintenance fees, institute performance standards, or ask that you sign any long term contract. Put us up against your current provider and if you are not totally satisfied with your experience, the products and services are on the house.No obligation to you, 100% free.

    http://www.victig.com
    Website
    2009
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for VICTIG Screening Solutions

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources