Viant Technology
Viant Technology Salaries

Viant Technology's salary ranges from $114,425 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $494,700 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Viant Technology. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Corporate Development
$456K
Product Designer
$114K

Software Engineering Manager
$269K
Venture Capitalist
$495K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Viant Technology is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $494,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Viant Technology is $268,650.

Other Resources