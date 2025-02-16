Software Engineer compensation in United States at ViacomCBS ranges from $113K per year for L1 to $231K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$113K
$104K
$1.3K
$7.2K
L2
$139K
$130K
$0
$8.2K
L3
$193K
$179K
$1.8K
$11.8K
L4
$231K
$192K
$20.2K
$18.2K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)