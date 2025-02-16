Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

ViacomCBS Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at ViacomCBS ranges from $113K per year for L1 to $231K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) $113K $104K $1.3K $7.2K L2 Software Engineer $139K $130K $0 $8.2K L3 Senior Software Engineer $193K $179K $1.8K $11.8K L4 Lead Software Engineer $231K $192K $20.2K $18.2K

$160K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at ViacomCBS ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title