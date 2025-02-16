← Company Directory
ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at ViacomCBS ranges from $113K per year for L1 to $231K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$113K
$104K
$1.3K
$7.2K
L2
Software Engineer
$139K
$130K
$0
$8.2K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$193K
$179K
$1.8K
$11.8K
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$231K
$192K
$20.2K
$18.2K
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at ViacomCBS in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS for the Software Engineer role in United States is $195,000.

Other Resources