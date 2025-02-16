All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in United States at ViacomCBS ranges from $148K per year for L2 to $221K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$148K
$135K
$200
$12.6K
L3
$132K
$123K
$0
$8.8K
L4
$221K
$209K
$3K
$9.5K
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)