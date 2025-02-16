Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at ViacomCBS ranges from $148K per year for L2 to $221K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $174K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Junior Product Manager $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L2 Product Manager $148K $135K $200 $12.6K L3 Senior Product Manager $132K $123K $0 $8.8K L4 Lead Product Manager $221K $209K $3K $9.5K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main 33.33 % YR 1 33.33 % YR 2 33.33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33.33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

33.33 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 33.33 % annually )

What's the vesting schedule at ViacomCBS ?

