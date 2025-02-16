← Company Directory
ViacomCBS
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

ViacomCBS Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in United States package at ViacomCBS totals $119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
ViacomCBS
Business Intelligence Analyst
Los Angeles, CA
Total per year
$119K
Level
-
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at ViacomCBS?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at ViacomCBS in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $145,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS for the Data Analyst role in United States is $119,000.

Other Resources