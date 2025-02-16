← Company Directory
ViacomCBS
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Business Operations Manager

  • All Business Operations Manager Salaries

ViacomCBS Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation in Poland at ViacomCBS ranges from PLN 204K to PLN 280K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ViacomCBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 221K - PLN 263K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 204KPLN 221KPLN 263KPLN 280K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Business Operations Manager submissions at ViacomCBS to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

PLN 627K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve PLN 118K+ (sometimes PLN 1.18M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ViacomCBS, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.33% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Business Operations Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at ViacomCBS in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 279,822. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ViacomCBS for the Business Operations Manager role in Poland is PLN 204,392.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ViacomCBS

Related Companies

  • Comcast
  • Ticketmaster
  • Activision
  • Discovery
  • Skillz
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources