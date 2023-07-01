VIA is a company that provides a secure digital collaboration platform to make data accessible. Trusted by government agencies and clean energy companies, VIA overcomes barriers to AI by addressing data issues and privacy risks. Their platform enables decentralized energy data analysis and uses blockchain-based permissioning to ensure only anonymized or aggregated results are transmitted. VIA is the first and only U.S. Department of Defense-wide cybersecurity accredited blockchain application. Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, VIA also has technology centers in Montreal and European offices in Denmark and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.solvewithvia.com.