VGW
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Australia

VGW Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Australia

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Australia package at VGW totals A$146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VGW's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
VGW
Software Engineer
Perth, WA, Australia
Total per year
A$146K
Level
Engineer
Base
A$133K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$13.3K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at VGW?

A$250K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at VGW in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$239,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VGW for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Australia is A$146,238.

Other Resources