VEXXHOST Salaries

VEXXHOST's salary ranges from $64,476 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $84,420 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VEXXHOST. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
$84.4K
Solution Architect
$64.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VEXXHOST is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VEXXHOST is $74,448.

