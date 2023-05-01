← Company Directory
Vexcel Imaging
Vexcel Imaging Salaries

Vexcel Imaging's salary ranges from $55,275 in total compensation per year for a Geological Engineer in United States at the low-end to $84,231 for a Software Engineer in Austria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vexcel Imaging. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Geological Engineer
$55.3K
Software Engineer
$84.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vexcel Imaging is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,231. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vexcel Imaging is $69,753.

