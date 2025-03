Vetstoria facilitates veterinary practices' digital transformation to become more robust and adaptable with tools such as real-time online booking, high-end veterinary telemedicine, online payment and more. Integrated with over 20 practice management systems globally, Vetstoria caters to the full VCPR ecosystem, benefiting both veterinarians and pet-owners by offering automated processes, front-desk workflow optimizations and analytics which help practices realise their full growth potential.