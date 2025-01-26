← Company Directory
Veterans United
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Columbia-Jefferson City Area

Veterans United Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Columbia-Jefferson City Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Columbia-Jefferson City Area package at Veterans United totals $90.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veterans United's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Veterans United
Software Engineer
Columbia, MO
Total per year
$90.8K
Level
-
Base
$90.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Veterans United?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Veterans United in Columbia-Jefferson City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $120,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veterans United for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Columbia-Jefferson City Area is $90,800.

