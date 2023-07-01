Veterans Place is a company founded in 1996 that provides supportive services for homeless veterans in the Pittsburgh area. They work in partnership with the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System and other organizations to help veterans transition from homelessness to becoming engaged citizens. They offer transitional housing, case management, recovery support, clothing, food pantry, employment support, and other services to help veterans become self-sufficient. They also provide transportation support and address root issues such as chemical dependency and mental illness. Their goal is to provide long-term residential stability, employment, sobriety, and self-determination for homeless veterans.