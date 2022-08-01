← Company Directory
Vestas
Vestas Salaries

Vestas's salary ranges from $16,080 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Portugal at the low-end to $200,900 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vestas. Last updated: 2/5/2025

$160K

Business Operations Manager
$125K
Business Development
$201K
Data Scientist
$46K

Mechanical Engineer
$23.7K
Product Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$16.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$57.8K
Software Engineer
$46K
Solution Architect
$106K
Technical Writer
$47.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vestas is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $200,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vestas is $52,448.

