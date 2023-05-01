VESTA owns a fleet of thousands of units that are leased to customers across North America. They offer full-service modular general contractor services, specializing in flexible, cost-effective construction methods. VESTA provides custom and traditional, new and used buildings for sale or lease, serving a wide range of industries. They bring a strong balance sheet, professional approach, and unique perspective to their projects, utilizing a greener, faster, and smarter way of building. VESTA is experienced in managing and building modular projects in remote parts of North America and focuses on designing the right modular solution for their customers' needs.