← Company Directory
Verusen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Verusen that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    60
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Verusen

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources