Vertex Resource Group
    Vertex Resource Group provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States through two segments: Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The company offers a range of services, including planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, fluid hauling and management, waste management and recycling, and manufacturing and installation of metal buildings. Vertex serves various industries, including governments, construction, and real estate clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Sherwood Park, Canada.

    1962
    800
    $100M-$250M
