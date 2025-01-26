← Company Directory
Version 1
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Dublin Area

Version 1 Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Dublin Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Dublin Area package at Version 1 totals €52.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Version 1's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Version 1
Software Engineer
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Total per year
€52.5K
Level
L3
Base
€52.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Version 1?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Version 1 in Greater Dublin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of £70,771. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Version 1 for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Dublin Area is £44,179.

