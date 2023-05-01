← Company Directory
Verses AI
Top Insights
    • About

    VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is a suite of tools for machine learning researchers and engineers to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature.

    verses.ai
    Website
    2018
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

