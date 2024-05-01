← Company Directory
Verrus
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Verrus that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Verrus will build and operate next generation data centers that flexibly leverage its onsite infrastructure through the development of proprietary technology. Doing so will allow Verrus to provide grid services that facilitate the effective procurement of power and carbon free energy, and balance traditional and variable uptime workloads (e.g., AI/ML). Verrus is led by industry veterans with experience at the largest data center development companies, delivering over 3 GW of data center capacity across four continents in their careers (representing over $10bn of investment).

    verrusdata.com
    Website
    2023
    Year Founded
    18
    # of Employees

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Verrus

    Related Companies

    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • LinkedIn
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources