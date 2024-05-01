Verrus will build and operate next generation data centers that flexibly leverage its onsite infrastructure through the development of proprietary technology. Doing so will allow Verrus to provide grid services that facilitate the effective procurement of power and carbon free energy, and balance traditional and variable uptime workloads (e.g., AI/ML). Verrus is led by industry veterans with experience at the largest data center development companies, delivering over 3 GW of data center capacity across four continents in their careers (representing over $10bn of investment).