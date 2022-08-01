← Company Directory
Verrica Pharmaceuticals
Top Insights
    At Verrica Pharmaceuticals, we are dedicated to easing the strain of hard-to-treat viral skin infections affecting millions of underserved patients. We are initially developing a topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious and primarily pediatric viral skin disease, and common warts. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment nor is there an established standard of care for either of these diseases, resulting in significant undertreated populations in two of the largest unmet needs in dermatology.Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Verrica was founded in 2013. We are led by a seasoned management team with extensive pharmaceutical industry experience ranging from drug development through commercialization and collectively launched more than 50 products.

    http://www.Verrica.com
    2013
    45
    $1M-$10M
