Vermilion Energy is a petroleum and natural gas company that explores, develops, and produces resources in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns significant land holdings in Canada, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia. It also has interests in offshore natural gas fields in Ireland and oil fields in Western Australia. As of December 31, 2021, Vermilion Energy had a large number of producing wells across its operations. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.