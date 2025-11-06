Software Engineer compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area at Verizon ranges from ₹1.02M per year for MTS 1 to ₹4.89M per year for PMTS. The median yearly compensation in Greater Hyderabad Area package totals ₹1.46M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
₹1.02M
₹933K
₹56.5K
₹28.3K
MTS 2
₹1.39M
₹1.22M
₹96.2K
₹68.5K
MTS 3
₹2.62M
₹2.31M
₹227K
₹76.8K
MTS 4
₹3.51M
₹3.08M
₹300K
₹130K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
