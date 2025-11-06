Company Directory
Verizon
Verizon Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Verizon ranges from ₹898K per year for MTS 1 to ₹4.32M per year for SMTS. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.48M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
(Entry Level)
₹898K
₹864K
₹20.6K
₹13.4K
MTS 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS 3
₹2.69M
₹2.21M
₹321K
₹164K
MTS 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Verizon in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,827,171. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verizon for the Software Engineer role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,901,512.

Other Resources