Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at Verizon ranges from $107K per year for MTS 2 to $159K per year for PMTS. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $114K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$107K
$94.9K
$3K
$9K
MTS 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
