Product Manager compensation in New York City Area at Verizon ranges from $109K per year for Associate Product Manager to $217K per year for Principal Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $195K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verizon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/5/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
$109K
$103K
$333
$5.6K
Product Manager 1
$143K
$135K
$0
$8K
Product Manager 2
$175K
$154K
$5.7K
$14.9K
Senior Product Manager
$208K
$169K
$9.1K
$29.9K
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
34%
YR 3
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.00% annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.00% annually)
34% vests in the 3rd-YR (34.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Verizon, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)