Verity Knowledge Solutions
Verity Knowledge Solutions Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in India at Verity Knowledge Solutions ranges from ₹653K to ₹892K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verity Knowledge Solutions's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹699K - ₹846K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹653K₹699K₹846K₹892K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Verity Knowledge Solutions?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Verity Knowledge Solutions in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹891,620. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verity Knowledge Solutions for the Investment Banker role in India is ₹653,343.

