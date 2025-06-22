Software Engineer compensation in India at Veritas Technologies ranges from ₹1.15M per year for Associate Software Engineer to ₹4.46M per year for Senior Principal SWE. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.67M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Veritas Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/22/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹1.15M
₹1.09M
₹0
₹60.5K
Software Engineer
₹1.76M
₹1.68M
₹49.9K
₹24.1K
Senior SWE
₹2.74M
₹2.63M
₹26.2K
₹80.4K
Principal SWE
₹4.4M
₹4.04M
₹84.3K
₹271K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
