Veritas Capital Salaries

Veritas Capital's salary ranges from $13,150 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $211,935 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Veritas Capital. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Software Engineer
Business Analyst
Information Technologist (IT)
Marketing
Product Manager
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Veritas Capital is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Veritas Capital is $176,880.

