← Company Directory
Verisk
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

Verisk Data Analyst Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Verisk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 48.4K - SGD 57.3K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 42.6KSGD 48.4KSGD 57.3KSGD 60.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Analyst submission at Verisk to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verisk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Verisk, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Analyst offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Verisk in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 60,497. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verisk for the Data Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 42,611.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Verisk

Related Companies

  • Fiserv
  • HPE
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources