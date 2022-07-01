Our mission is to help innovative healthcare organizations make their patients healthier, happier, and more engaged—while managing costs. In pursuit of this mission, we enable organizations to manage, match, and link their person data with unprecedented ease and accuracy. We offer two cloud-based patient matching and identity resolution services: Verato Universal™ MPI, a HITRUST-certified SaaS master person index service, and Verato Auto-Steward™, a powerful plug-in for EHRs, EMPIs, MDMs, and other applications that automatically finds and resolves their duplicate records. Both services use smart "referential matching"​ technology to match and link person data with the highest accuracy rates in the industry.