Verastem Oncology
    Verastem is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing cancer drugs. Their main product in development is VS-6766, which blocks the activity of MEK kinase and RAF in cancer cells. They are also conducting clinical trials for the combination of VS-6766 with defactinib in ovarian and lung cancer patients. Verastem has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical and Pfizer for the development and commercialization of their products. They also have a clinical collaboration agreement with Amgen to evaluate the combination of VS-6766 with Amgen's KRAS-G12C inhibitor. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

    verastem.com
    Website
    2010
    Year Founded
    48
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

