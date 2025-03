Veracross is a leading provider of SaaS-based School Information Systems (SIS). Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of independent schools, Veracross combines the power of a fully integrated single-record database, personalized communication tools, and an elegant architecture unique in our industry. Magnus Health, part of the Veracross portfolio, is the leading provider of cloud-based Student Health Record (SHR) solutions designed for K-12 schools.