← Company Directory
Vera Therapeutics
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vera Therapeutics that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vera Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Their lead product candidate, atacicept, is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy and lupus nephritis. They are also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair and changed its name in April 2020. Founded in 2016, Vera Therapeutics is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

    https://veratx.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vera Therapeutics

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources