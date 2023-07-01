Vera Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Their lead product candidate, atacicept, is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy and lupus nephritis. They are also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair and changed its name in April 2020. Founded in 2016, Vera Therapeutics is headquartered in Brisbane, California.