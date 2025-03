Ventyx Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is VTX958 for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. The company is also developing VTX002 for ulcerative colitis, VTX2735 for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, and VTX3232 for CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibition. Founded in 2018, Ventyx Biosciences is based in Encinitas, California.