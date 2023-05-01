← Company Directory
Venture Metals
    Venture Metals is a leading provider of industrial recycling solutions, specializing in ferrous, nonferrous, and alloy metals for recycling and remelting purposes. They also process non-metal recyclable byproducts of manufacturing and industry. Founded in 1986, Venture is committed to ESG business practices and environmental stewardship. They offer tailored, turnkey solutions for collecting, removing, sorting, processing, reclaiming, and selling recycled materials. Venture is based in Dallas, TX, with additional offices and processing facilities in IL, TX, AR, and South Korea. They are a portfolio company of Mill Rock Capital.

    venturemet.com
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

