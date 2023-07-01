Ventiva is a company that has developed a thermal management technology called Ventiva ICE. This technology is a hybrid cooling solution that does not have any moving parts or noise. It is suitable for various next-generation devices such as ultra-thin TVs, wireless chargers, automotive applications, IoT devices, laptops, and tablets. Ventiva ICE uses ionization to bridge the gap between active and passive thermal management in a solid-state form. It is the first new cooling technology in decades and is currently being sampled to OEMs and ODMs worldwide.