← Company Directory
Ventiva
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Ventiva that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Ventiva is a company that has developed a thermal management technology called Ventiva ICE. This technology is a hybrid cooling solution that does not have any moving parts or noise. It is suitable for various next-generation devices such as ultra-thin TVs, wireless chargers, automotive applications, IoT devices, laptops, and tablets. Ventiva ICE uses ionization to bridge the gap between active and passive thermal management in a solid-state form. It is the first new cooling technology in decades and is currently being sampled to OEMs and ODMs worldwide.

    https://ventiva.com
    Website
    2008
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Ventiva

    Related Companies

    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources